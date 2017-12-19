Jade Goody’s son Bobby is now over six feet tall
Although it's been ten years since Jade Goody’s death, we still picture her sons, Bobby and Freddie to be little kids.
You can imagine our surprise when we came across a photo of them with their dad, Jeff Brazier and his fiancee Kate Dwyer.
Dwyer, soon-to-be Brazier, posted the photo on Instagram with the caption, “Posting this makes me super happy for many reasons - these boys are the best at looking after me and yes, @bobbybrazier is over 6ft”.
Bobby is now 14 and Freddy turned 13 in September - wow!
Jeff proposed to Kate on holiday in Ibiza this year and the couple plan to officially tie the knot next summer, with the boys as his best men.
