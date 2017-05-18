Jackie Collins's estate fetches £2.6m - including £145,000 for diamond ring

An auction of Jackie Collins’s estate fetched nearly 3.4 million dollars (£2.6 million), with her huge diamond ring being sold for 187,500 dollars (£145,000).

The late British writer’s “champagne-coloured” 2002 Jaguar XKR with the personalised number plate “LUCKY77″, in a tribute to her character Lucky Santiago, was bought for 43,800 dollars (£33,800).

Dame Joan Collins (left) said her sister was an ‘avid collector’ (Yui Mok/PA )

The six-carat diamond and platinum ring was among her jewellery collection which amassed 2.1 million dollars (£1.6 million) on Wednesday at the auction of the contents of her Beverly Hills home.

Collins, who sold more than 500 million novels in more than 40 countries, died from breast cancer aged 77 in 2015.

After the auction closed, daughters Tracy, Tiffany and Rory said in a statement: “Our mother would have been delighted that her much-cherished collections of art, antiques and jewellery have found new homes and that her legacy lives on all around the world.”

The diamond and platinum ring sold for £145,000 (Bonhams/PA)

The author’s ‘champagne-coloured’ Jaguar was also sold in the auction (Bonhams/PA)

Collins’s diamond and 14-carat gold collar fetched 65,000 dollars (£50,000) while one of her paintings by British artist Beryl Cook sold for 27,500 dollars (£21,200).

Furniture, statues and desks where she wrote her novels were also sold to the highest bidders during the two-day sale.