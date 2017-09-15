Jack Whitehall and Miranda Richardson to star in Amazon Prime Video series

Jack Whitehall and Miranda Richardson have signed up to star alongside Better Call Saul actor Michael McKean in a new Amazon Prime Video series.

The six-part series, Good Omens, will be based on the novel of the same name penned by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

Jack Whitehall during the filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios

Gaiman, whose book American Gods was recently adapted for the streaming service with British star Ricky Whittle in the lead role, will be the showrunner on the series.

Whitehall will play Newton Pulsifer, known as Newt, a clerk turned witch hunter, while McKean will star as Sergeant Shadwell – leader of the Witchfinder Army.

Some of the Good Omens casting is getting announced, now that readthrough is over. So blurred photos like this might be unblurred. pic.twitter.com/5wHvzUN9yt — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 14, 2017

The motley crew are joined by Richardson’s character – Madame Tracy – a psychic and sometimes courtesan who helps them from time to time.

Whitehall said: “I feel extraordinarily privileged to have been asked to play this part and cannot wait to get started.”

Miranda Richardson attends the 42nd Broadcasting Press Guild Awards at the Theatre Royal in London (PA)

McKean added: “I’m thrilled to join this amazing cast and creative team. I can’t think of anyone I’d rather enjoy Armageddon with than Gaiman, Pratchett, (writer Douglas) Mackinnon and company.”

The series will be directed by Douglas Mackinnon whose previous projects include Doctor Who, Outlander and notably, Sherlock’s The Abominable Bride episode which won an Emmy.

Following its launch on Prime Video in 2019 the series will then air on BBC Two at a later date.