Jack and Joel latest act to crash out of The X Factor

Jack Remington and Joel Fishel are the fifth act to leave this year’s X Factor live shows.

The duo – who go by the name Jack and Joel – left the competition on Saturday night’s show after a public vote, despite a performance labelled “whamazing” by judge Nicole Scherzinger.

Remington told the show’s host Dermot O’Leary he had thought they would be leaving because the week’s George Michael theme suited them too well.

He said: “It’s the one week where we love the song and I said … it’s the one we’re going in because it seemed like there was nothing wrong.”

He added: “But we’ve had the absolute best time, everyone here is absolutely phenomenal.”

Fishel said the pair’s highlight had been “getting to know everyone”, adding: “I think we’ve learned so much from this competition.

“We’re still discovering who we are as artists and we’re just so grateful to have the journey we’ve had so thank you.”

The pair performed The Edge Of Heaven on Saturday night’s show, but received the least amount of public votes.

Scherzinger had told the duo: “I just wanted to say Jack that when I closed my eyes I thought George Michael was in the room.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Davy White received the highest number of public votes for the second week running and will enter Sunday night’s sing off for a chance to support Little Mix.

His moving rendition of Fast Love was labelled the “best performance of the night” by Simon Cowell, while Scherzinger said it was one of the best performances she had ever seen on The X Factor.

The French singer has seen his odds cut to 4/1 to win the whole competition behind Rak-Su (7/4) and Grace Davies at (5/2), according to bookies’ Coral.