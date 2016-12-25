J-Law paid a Christmas visit to children in hospital

Jennifer Lawrence took some time out of her festive schedule to visit a children’s hospital – and everyone loved it.

Sporting a cosy-looking chunky knit, she met all the staff and patients at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville in Kentucky.

Including this excellently costumed young ninja turtle…

They took the quintessential Christmas hats photo, and struck a few poses…

Local news site the Courier-Journal revealed that she has been making the annual trip since 2013 and in February donated $2 million in the form of the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

Apparently the Hunger Games star keeps pretty quiet about when she is going to visit, even taking the hospital staff by surprise, but apparently isn’t shy when it comes to getting stuck into a selfie!

Nice work, J-Law.
