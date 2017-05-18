J-Law makes no apologies after video of her pole dancing leaks online

One thing you can say about Jennifer Lawrence is she knows how to live her life.

The actress took to social media to address a video which was leaked of her at a strip club, and she makes no apologies for her actions.

She confirms that she did in fact dance on a pole and she had "a blast" doing so.

    Look,

    Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night.

    Ps that's not a bra it's an Alexander Wang top and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancings pretty good. Even with no core strength.

    --Jen

Fans of the Passengers star posted their support and love on Twitter.
