Izzy Judd calls McFly drummer Harry ‘my rock’ after sharing miscarriage story

The wife of McFly drummer Harry Judd has paid tribute to the musician after sharing details of the miscarriage they suffered three years ago.

Izzy Judd said her husband has been “my rock” through their struggles with fertility.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of the couple taken the day after they lost the baby, she wrote: “Thank you for all your beautiful and moving comments to my last post.

Thank you for all your beautiful and moving comments to my last post. Thank you also for sharing your own experiences, I know that by opening up we can help each other to feel less alone and I’m so grateful to the Instagram community for that 🙌 This photo was taken on the flight the day after we miscarried. I realised just how much I needed Harry, he was my rock even through his own sadness. Hold your loved ones close…. One of my favourite quotes is “everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about, be kind always” 🌟🙏❤️ #DareToDream #LetsTalkFertility #miscarriage A post shared by I Z Z Y J U D D (@mrs_izzyjudd) on Dec 30, 2017 at 11:26am PST

“Thank you also for sharing your own experiences, I know that by opening up we can help each other to feel less alone and I’m so grateful to the Instagram community for that.

“This photo was taken on the flight the day after we miscarried.

“I realised just how much I needed Harry, he was my rock even through his own sadness. Hold your loved ones close….

“One of my favourite quotes is ‘everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about, be kind always’.”

Judd, who is mother to daughter Lola and son Kit, previously shared the story of a miscarriage she suffered three years ago when she was six weeks pregnant.

Merry Christmas from the Judd’s 🎄🌟 This time last year I was holding Kit in my tummy but we didn’t know it yet. What a difference a year makes, always believe in miracles. Sending love to those who find this time of year difficult ❤️ A post shared by I Z Z Y J U D D (@mrs_izzyjudd) on Dec 25, 2017 at 10:30am PST

She wrote: “On the 28th December 2014 the intense period pains began. I knew our baby was slipping away.”

She added: “The following morning I woke and the pain had stopped, I thought maybe everything was OK. Harry was downstairs making the tea when it happened.

I wrote these words after our miscarriage and I’m so grateful that I did. Somehow it makes me feel closer to you 🌟 I remember waking up on Christmas Day in the early hours to go to the loo. There was only a little light coming into the bathroom of the hotel room we were staying in. It was where we got married and so thought it would be romantic to go back there, especially as I was 6 weeks pregnant. There was blood on the tissue and my whole body started to shake. I knew something was wrong and I was terrified. Then on the 28th December 2014 the intense period pains began. I knew our baby was slipping away. Harry helped me settle down on the sofa, he brought me a blanket, a hot water bottle, put on the fire and made me soup and toast. Our two cats came and sat close to me, it felt like they knew I needed comforting. As the bleeding continued we rang our doctor. We were due to have our first scan the next morning before going on holiday. He told me to hang on in there, it was then that I had this overwhelming feeling that this was the last thing I needed to do for our beautiful little soul. I had to be brave and somehow I felt peaceful. It was late so I got myself ready for bed, I barely slept with the pains but I felt very spiritually connected, a feeling I will remember forever. The following morning I woke and the pain had stopped, I thought maybe everything was OK. Harry was downstairs making the tea when it happened. I just remember in desperation saying, I'm so sorry… I felt our little soul pass, a physical feeling I will never ever forget. There lying helpless, all our hopes and dreams. How were we supposed to flush them away? Off we went to our scan anyway as the doctor needed to check I was ok. The car journey I had been so excited about was now a cold nightmare. We sat in silence and yet the love for each other filled the car loudly. The doctor did the scan and the screen was empty, I suppose you hold on to any tiny bits of hope… Gone, alone, empty. The days, weeks that pass felt like an empty place. Waking up in the morning with an ache in our hearts full of grief and wonder for the life that should have been 🌟 A post shared by I Z Z Y J U D D (@mrs_izzyjudd) on Dec 29, 2017 at 11:21am PST

“I just remember in desperation saying, I’m so sorry… I felt our little soul pass, a physical feeling I will never ever forget. There lying helpless, all our hopes and dreams.”

The couple have been married since December 21 2012.