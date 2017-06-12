I've not had the time of my life: Viewers blast TV remake of Dirty Dancing

A TV remake of Dirty Dancing starring Abigail Breslin has been slammed by viewers as “an absolute abomination”.

The retelling of the 1987 film, which starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, was met with a hostile reception from viewers, who said they needed a helpline after watching the new version.

I imagine this is Jennifer Grey's reaction on #Dirtydancing 2017 pic.twitter.com/Jz9dpRVAV6 — Jo Mitchell (@Missjojomitch) June 11, 2017

The 2017 version – which also starred Nicole Scherzinger, Debra Messing, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and Colt Prattes – was made by US network ABC and aired on Channel 5 in the UK.

For all those suffering or affected by watching #dirtydancing 2017 a little something to perk you up...you're welcome pic.twitter.com/SaaT1Jk1XD — Leah Garcia (@leah_garcia10) June 11, 2017

Viewer Unaa Hepburn wrote on Twitter: “The remake of dirty dancing hurts my feelings”

Will Channel 5 give a phone number at the end of #dirtydancing for anyone affected by what they've just seen — Julie Makepeace (@jmak1919) June 11, 2017

Hands up if you feel personally victimised by the new #dirtydancing pic.twitter.com/EcNRFPSbjU — Karen (@Kazizzle_) June 11, 2017

The Dirty Dancing remake hurts. Even the watermelon has been downgraded #dirtydancing pic.twitter.com/f511By9Hsy — HelenJohnstonGriffin (@HelenJRJG) June 11, 2017

The only way to get through the new #dirtydancing pic.twitter.com/JghC3bUBCv — Karen (@Kazizzle_) June 11, 2017

Who else felt personally victimised by that #dirtydancing remake?? pic.twitter.com/bYlrV7C7K7 — Natalie Pace (@Nat_Pace) June 11, 2017

The Dirty Dancing 2017 remake of the amazing original film is an absolute abomination 👎🏽 — Yas (@yas_adss) June 11, 2017

Donna O’Grady said the remake had ruined the original film for her and criticised Breslin’s performance, writing: “Well done to #channel5 wrecking my favourite film #dirtydancing especially the ending knew shouldn’t have watch it, new baby was awful”; while Emily McGregor said: “I seriously cannot believe how bad the remake of #DirtyDancing was. I laughed all the way through and not because it’s funny.”

The remake also sparked a string of memes, with many viewers unfavourably comparing the famous lift scene in the remake with that in the original film.

OMG the lift!! NONONO...It's like instagram vs reality #dirtydancing pic.twitter.com/bGIFxPHzMk — Jo Mitchell (@Missjojomitch) June 11, 2017

Oh dear.