'I've got the Ulster work ethic', Gloria Hunniford tells Baz on RTÉ Radio One

Some may know her as a panelist on Loose Woman, others as the presenter of Good Evening Ulster or you maybe even caught her on her stint on Britian’s Strictly Come Dancing - either way, everybody knows Gloria Hunniford in some way or another.

After Seventy years in business, TV/radio presenter and singer joined Baz Ashmawy in RTÉ studio this afternoon.

Gloria spoke of how she had an unusual life as a young child working at variety shows until late at night, how she became the first woman on BBC Radio 2, working with Terry Wogan, losing her daughter Caron to cancer at the age of just 41 in 2004, having Rip of Britain recommissioned until 2019.

She also spoke of how helpless she felt as a mother watching her daughter go through cancer, not being able to make things better as a mother's instinct is.