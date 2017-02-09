Ivan Yates returns to Newstalk radio with a Sunday shift

Ivan Yates is to go head to head with Marian Finuncane on Sunday mornings, it has been announced.

The businessman and former politician is to take on the Queen of RTÉ airwaves on Newstalk between 11-1pm from April 2.

Yates previously co-presented the Newstalk breakfast show from 2009 until 2012.

Speaking about his much anticipated return to Newstalk, Ivan said: “I spent seven fantastic years at Newstalk and had always envisaged the possibility of returning. With all that’s been happening in politics across the world lately, between Trump and Brexit, I can’t wait to get back on air to share my views!”

Also commenting on Ivan’s upcoming show, CEO of Newstalk 106-108fm, Tim Collins, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Ivan back.

"Ivan is a much-loved member of the Newstalk family so a return was always on the cards.

"We’ve been in discussion for some time to find the most suitable slot and programme format so we’re really looking forward to hearing him bring his unmissable insights and opinion to Sunday mornings with this exciting new show. ”