ITV's Kate Garraway says health scare prompted her sex experiment with husband

Kate Garraway has revealed that a health scare prompted her to embark on a two-week sex experiment with her husband.

The ITV presenter said she went on a mission to learn about health and wellness as she turned 50, which led to her taking on a physical challenge with her husband.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She told Loose Women she was prompted to learn more about living well after a medical issue.

She said: “I had incredible pains in my chest and was rushed to hospital.

“Thankfully, it wasn’t anything serious.

(Ian West/PA)

“I had just pulled cartilages in my rib cage but it was really painful and the doctor looked at it and said: ‘At your time of life you’ve got to start being more careful’ and it started a whole process of thinking about what turning 50 meant.

“Even with the best will in the world I’ve got fewer days left than I’ve lived.

(Yui Mok/PA)

“So I went on a massive exploration talking to some amazing men and women who show being 50 is a gift because many people don’t get a chance to turn 50.

“Sex is extraordinarily good for you, if you have two orgasms a week it slashes your heart rate tremendously.

“This is fact. It changes the cellular structure of your skin, you can look much younger because of it – it makes you feel good, it makes your brain work.

“I read all this and now I feel like sex is a plate of curly kale. I don’t want to do it any more, you want it to be sexy.”

Kate with husband Derek Draper (Joel Ryan/PA)

Kate added that she decided to take on a sex challenge after learning about it from a friend.

She said: “A friend of mine said she and her husband did the two-week sex experiment where they had sex every day for 14 days. It becomes part of your life.

“I said to my husband we are going to do the two-week sex experiment and he said ‘does that mean I have to have sex every two weeks?’ and I said ‘every day for two weeks’ and then he said ‘who with?’”