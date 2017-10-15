ITV unveils first picture of the new line-up on The Voice

Olly Murs has been pictured sitting alongside his fellow coaches on The Voice for the first time.

The singer, 33, takes his seat beside returning coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson.

The four stars are sitting in the famous red chairs in the image, which has been released as the ITV show’s blind auditions start filming in Salford.

The Voice coaches (ITV)

Murs replaces Gavin Rossdale, who was on this year’s show.

He said he is “absolutely buzzing” about joining the singing competition.

The new series of The Voice UK will air on ITV early next year.