It's Oscars season: Here's how to live like an A-lister in Los Angeles

Hollywood really does live up to its Tinseltown nickname during Oscars season, when film stars from across the globe fly in for the annual prestigious awards ceremony.

But year round, the destination oozes glamour, and you don’t need a screen presence to revel in the glitz. Just follow our guide to living like an A-lister – even if you’re a bit short on star status.

Where to rest: The Beverly Hills Hotel

Obviously there’s a red carpet entrance (PA)

Every day’s a bit like Oscars night at this hotel, minus the black tie. There’s even a plush red carpet walk to reach the lobby.

The Pink Palace, as it’s affectionately known, is the scene of the famous 1977 Faye Dunaway morning-after Oscars photograph, so it’s intrinsically linked with awards season and the Hollywood golden age, not to mention the cover star of The Eagles’ Hotel California LP.

Stunning much? (PA)

Exploring the 12-acre grounds, terracotta pink pathways weave between palm trees towards secluded bungalows.

To add to the glamour, Elizabeth Taylor spent six of her eight honeymoons here, and Marilyn Monroe loyally stayed in 1A, although number 7 was her favourite.

Where to splurge: The Golden Triangle

My first cupcake atm experience🍰 A post shared by Roanna C. Y. Chau (@roannachaux) on Apr 20, 2015 at 1:39am PDT

The so-called Golden Triangle of Beverly Hills is a make-believe shopping mecca – cupcake ATMs, VIP sun terrace, and House of Bijan store selling $50,000 customised suits. The latter has Rolls-Royce and Bugatti Veyron supercars on rotation in signature yellow, to match the facade of the store. Fancy.

Where to pamper: Cosmetique Aesthetics

Stars rush to this spa in Culver City for a high-tech IV vitamin drip. The bespoke cocktail of vitamins is injected into your arm, with results delivered in 10 minutes.

Medi-spa founder Dr Sarshad reckons the treatment is especially popular with celebrities as a hangover recovery, jet lag cure, or pre-event pick-me-up.

“You see the person immediately perk up and a glow returns to their cheeks before they’ve even left the door,” he says.

Where to be seen: E.P & L.P

Red or white? 🍷#youngandfree #saturdaynight #eplosangeles A post shared by E.P. & L.P. (@eplosangeles) on Feb 11, 2017 at 4:27pm PST

Rooftop hotels and bars are the best places to fully absorb the bright lights and twinkling skylines on a balmy night in West Hollywood, and this restaurant/bar is one of the hottest hangouts – complete with epic views of the Hollywood Hills to downtown LA. We hear Gerard Butler is a fan.

Where to grab lunch: Gracias Madre

JAY Z x Beyonce leaving Gracias Madre restaurant in West Hollywood - Feb. 24 pic.twitter.com/DjPEZbRCDU — JAY Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) February 25, 2015

Another trendy WeHo hangout with paparazzi at the ready, this hip vegan-Mexican joint is where Beyonce and Jay Z go to grab a healthy lunch. Follow their lead by dining in the picturesque al fresco courtyard with a sharing bowl of repollitos fritos (Brussels sprouts, cilantro almond pesto and lemon, of course), and tacos stuffed with sweet potato, guacamole and cashew nacho cheese. Divine, and without rap star prices.