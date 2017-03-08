It's official, Towie's Gemma and Arg did sleep together in Marbella

The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins has straightened out confusion over whether she has rekindled her romance with co-star James Argent by admitting that the pair shared one night together.

In Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV reality show, she said that she slept with her former partner while taking part in the Marbella-based series in October.

The revelation marks the latest twist in the pair’s turbulent relationship history and comes days after Gemma told Loose Women that she had shared a night of passion with someone that Towie viewers would know.

James “Arg” Argent was also known for his Towie relationship with Lydia Bright (Ian West/PA)

While she held back from revealing who it was, she told the panel that she had not used contraception in the hope of getting pregnant, but was unsuccessful.

She added that James then went on to sleep with somebody else just hours afterwards.

Gemma, 36, reportedly fell pregnant in 2012 but suffered a miscarriage at less than five months.

The programme, airing on ITVBe, sees Gemma return to Essex after a spell in hospital and tell co-stars Bobby Norris, Chloe Sims and Georgia Kousoulou about her night with James as she confesses her longing for a baby.

James himself is absent from the current series due to personal issues and an ITV spokesman said bosses are unsure when he will be coming back.

The drama continues in The Only Way Is Essex on Wednesday at 10pm on ITVBe.