It’s official, STEPS are back and are coming to Dublin

Tragedy or no Tragedy, it is happening - Steps are back!

The 90s band are returning for 2017 with a huge UK & Ireland arena tour, plus a brand-new single and album, marking their 20th anniversary.

WE'RE BACK !!! New Album & Tour !!!! WHOOP !!! #20YearsOfSteps 👧🏻👱🏻👱🏻‍♀️👦🏻👩🏼 pic.twitter.com/kn8okXrewW — Ian H Watkins (@Ianhwatkins) March 6, 2017

The foursome are set to take to the stage of Dublin’s 3Arena on November 13 before hitting Belfast and multiple cities across the UK.

Wait … it gets better.

Supporting the band are none other than the Vengaboys.

*Cue every 90’s child hysteria*

The new single, Scared Of The Dark premieres later this week and will be released on Friday March 10 ahead of the new album Tears On The Dancefloor, out Apr 21.

The band have scored fourteen consecutive top 5 singles, sold over 20 million records and reached Number One with three albums and three singles.