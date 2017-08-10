It's groundhog day for Celebrity Big Brother nominees

Celebrity Big Brother’s second round of nominations will give viewers a sense of deja vu, as exactly the same group of housemates find themselves up for eviction.

The first contestant of this series to be ejected, Marissa Jade, was shown the door on Tuesday night, but the four housemates nominated alongside her who had thought they were safe are now in the danger zone again.

In tonight’s episode of CBB, viewers will see Apprentice contestant Karthik Nagesan, Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, YouTube star Trisha Paytas, and reality TV personality Chad Johnson given the news that they are all up for eviction again.

Looking fed up with the announcement, Paytas clinks glasses with Helen Lederer, while Harding covers her face and says “I knew it”.

They will face the public vote in Friday night’s live episode of the programme, when one of them will become the second person to be evicted from the house.

The group waited nervously to hear the nominations (Channel 5/PA)

Harding has had a rocky time in the house so far, saying that she wanted viewers to see the real her beyond the headlines, but struggling through rows with ex-Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan.

She also had an explosive argument with reality TV star Jemma Lucy, who branded her “negative” after a spat over how Lucy earns a living.

:: Celebrity Big Brother airs tonight on Channel 5 at 9pm.