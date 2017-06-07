It's finally here, Ed Sheeran's Carpool Karaoke

We don’t know about you but for some reason we thought that the ginger singer had already belted out the tunes as part of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, so you can imagine our excitement when this finally appeared in our timeline today.

The 26-year-old singer drove around with James casually telling him about the time he drunkenly hit a golf ball out of Justin Bieber‘s mouth while in Tokyo.

He also randomly proves that he can impressively fit 55 Maltesers in his mouth - as you do.

And in typical karaoke fashion, the duo belt out hits just as “Shape of You,” “Sing,” “Thinking Out Loud,” Justin‘s “Love Yourself,” which he wrote, One Direction‘s “What Makes You Beautiful,” and “Castle on the Hill,” which they also rewrote to be about getting stuck in LA traffic.

Anyone else extremely impressed with James' Sing rap verse?