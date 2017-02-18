It's another boy! See Zoe Saldana's sweet first photo of her three sons

Congratulations to Zoe Saldana who has welcomed her third child.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy actress has had another son, a little brother for her two-year-old twin boys Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana.

Zoe is now a mum of three (Ian West/PA)

She announced that her new son’s name was Zen in an adorable Instagram post showing off the new addition to her family.

Zoe, 38, wrote: “Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen. We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!”

The star and her husband, Italian artist Marco Perego, had been spotted leaving Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on Monday with their newborn.

After her twins were born in November 2014, Zoe told Us Weekly: “You have to remind yourself that everything takes time. I feel bad for those women who are desperate and want to bounce back three months after having a baby.

Zoe is realistic about recovering from birth (Ian West/PA)

“It’s more like: ‘Breastfeed! Stay home! Sleep! Your kid is only 3 months old, what are you going to the gym for? Catch up on f****** reruns of some sort!’

“I definitely took a break and trusted that my body was going to bounce back when it was ready. I never wanted to push myself.”
