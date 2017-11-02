It’s all about the harmonies in Sam Smith’s Carpool Karaoke

At this point, we've seen quite a few Carpool Karaoke sessions from James Corden and it has to be said there is one small moment that happens time and time again that never gets old.

When celebrities are giving it sock to their own tune and stop in their tracks as Corden joins in with his amazing voice.

Guys, he has as Tony.

Well, we’re pretty sure they won’t ever forget it again after listening to the newest edition of the series.

The TV host is joined by Sam Smith and their rendition of Lay Me Down at 2:24 will give you goosebumps.

The singer also chats about his plans for his funeral/wedding and Fifth Harmony make a surprise appearance - standard Carpool Karaoke.

Sam Smith’s new album, The Thrill of it All comes out tomorrow.