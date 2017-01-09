It's a 'date night' for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at the Golden Globes

Singer Justin Timberlake joked that the Golden Globes were “date night” for him and actress Jessica Biel.

Justin was nominated in the best original song category for Can’t Stop The Feeling, which he wrote and performed.

The song is the soundtrack for the film Trolls, which also saw Justin voice one of the main animated characters, Branch.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Jessica, who has a son with Justin, stole pretty much all of the attention on the night, the actress dazzling in a deep plunging dress with a huge, flower-printed skirt.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Michelle Williams, who was nominated in the best supporting actress category for her role in Manchester By The Sea, revealed her best friend, the actress Busy Philipps, was her “date” for the event.

Busy Philipps, left, and Michelle Williams (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Talking about why she loved the Golden Globes she said: “Honestly, my best friend lives in LA and we never get to see each other except on red carpets.

“She’s my date and she’s super fun to have around and this is our fourth time going to the Globes together.”