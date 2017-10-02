'It hurts my heart': Country star Jason Aldean issues statement following shooting at Las Vegas concert

Jason Aldean, the country star who was performing as a shooting took place at a concert in Las Vegas, has issued a statement to express his horror and confirm he and his crew escaped the shooting unharmed.

Aldean was in the middle of his performance when shots were fired into the crowd.

"Tonight has been beyond horrific," he wrote on Instagram.

"I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight.

"It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night."

Over 20 people died and "well in excess of" 100 people have been injured after a shooter opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. The suspected shooter is dead.