Israel cancels election to accommodate for Britney Spears concert

The Israeli Labour Party has moved its primary election date to accommodate Britney Spears concert.

Britney Spears is set to take to the stage at the Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park on July 3, the same day that the country’s Labour party scheduled an election to vote for its new leader.

Not only that, the primary election was to also take place in the building adjacent to the venue.

A Labour party source said that the clash would see the party struggle to employ an adequate number of security as most have them have been hired for the concert.

A party spokesperson told the Times of Israel that, because of the concert, there had been ‘a difficulty in recruiting security guards’ for the election.

They also added that it would make it easier for people to reach polling stations due of the heavy traffic expected in the city that day.

This is the first time Britney has ever performed in Israel.