Isla Fisher: People mistake me for Ed Sheeran

Isla Fisher has said she sometimes gets mistaken for other red-haired celebrities – including Ed Sheeran.

The Australian actress – who is married to Ali G star Sacha Baron Cohen – joked that people mix up her and Sheeran “when I haven’t shaved”.

Fisher posted a photo on Instagram showing that a barista at Starbucks had spelled her name wrong on her drink, writing “Aila”.

Better than Izla, Lisa, Eyelay, Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Bryce Dallas and occasionally when I haven’t shaved…Ed Sheeran A post shared by Isla Fisher (@islafisher) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:31am PST

Fisher, 41, told fans her name is sometimes written incorrectly and said she also gets mistaken for other redheads.

Ed Sheeran (Yui Mok/PA)

She wrote: “Better than Izla, Lisa, Eyelay, Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Bryce Dallas and occasionally when I haven’t shaved… Ed Sheeran.”