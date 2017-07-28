Isabelle Warburton is crowned Big Brother 2017 winner

Isabelle Warburton has been named the winner of Big Brother 2017.

She was the last person left in the Channel 5 reality show house following a live public vote in Friday’s big series finale.

Warburton was closely followed by runner-up Raphael Korine, who told presenter Emma Willis that he had “loved every minute” of the show.

ISABELLE WINS BIG BROTHER 2017! Watch Isabelle's emotional response as @EmmaWillis announced her as the BB champion ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #BBUKFinal pic.twitter.com/DrP3CYwANF — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) July 28, 2017

Earlier in the day, Warburton told the diary room that she never thought she would get to the competition final and said she would most miss “cute farts, cute burps”.

On leaving the house, she said: “I honestly can’t believe it… it’s unreal. I didn’t know I would get in, let alone win it.

“Thank you so much, it’s such a confidence boost and my family are going to be so proud.”

The winner of #BBUK 2017 is... Isabelle! Wish her congratulations with a 🍾🍾🍾 #BBUKFinal pic.twitter.com/zAvwZyZ76a — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) July 28, 2017

The 21-year-old also beat finalists Deborah Agboola and Tom Barber to the title after more than a month in the house.

Before entering in June, she said she wanted to have “the best summer ever” while in between jobs.