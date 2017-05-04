Is Saoirse Ronan the best thing about Ed Sheeran's Galway Girl video?

Ed Sheeran fans have turned their attention to actress Saoirse Ronan as they praised her role in the singer’s new Galway Girl video.

Released on Thursday, the film shows the pair meeting in a pub in Ireland before embarking on a Guinness-fuelled night out and ending up in an attic room overlooking the sea.

Sheeran said he filmed the video, which accompanies the track from his Divide album, by himself.

Here's the Galway Girl video, shot by me, thanks to everyone who featured in it! x https://t.co/Z2xjzTSWvU — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) May 4, 2017

While his legions of fans have lauded his latest creative venture, it is the appearance from The Grand Budapest Hotel star that has really impressed.

I've watched the #GalwayGirlMusicVideo about 4 times now and I think I'm in love with Saoirse Ronan — Phoebe #freeballin (@AliveToLiveALie) May 4, 2017

New ed sheerhan 'galway girl' video is great, plus a cameo from saoirse ronan who is amazing 😍😍😍 — jasper conway (@jasperconway1) May 4, 2017

I just watched Galway Girl to see Saoirse Ronan. Hate myself. — Heather (@dreamyadler) May 4, 2017

The video sees Saoirse and Ed dance from bar to bar before the singer gets punched in the face.

He wakes up to see Saoirse’s character smiling over him and the video ends as they share a cuddle on the balcony.

Some eagle-eyed fans quizzed the singer’s claims to have shot the piece himself as they spotted the moment he takes a “selfie”.

I think my favourite bit of the video for Galway Girl is when Ed Sheeran takes a magic selfie with the wrong arm pic.twitter.com/45l5jVG7qN — Martha🌛 (@Martha_Knight) May 4, 2017

The queries have not stopped the film striking a nostalgic chord with Galway locals…

My brother at the @edsheeran Galway Girl video: I've puked up at those bank machines!! — Sive (@sivensk) May 4, 2017