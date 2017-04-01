Is Prince Jackson's new tattoo a tribute to his late father Michael?

Prince Jackson has shared an image of a new tattoo which bears a striking resemblance to his father, Michael.

The black and red figure wears the late singer’s signature fedora hat, white socks and glitter gloves.

It has no specific facial features apart from the outline of a mouth, but has curly hair and an enormous pair of feathered wings on its back.

Thanks @dermagraphink for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo. I will be posting more of this A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

The heavily tattooed 15-year-old said the new artwork, which takes up most of his right calf, had taken nine hours to finish.

He posted a short video of the freshly finished piece on Instagram, with the caption: “Thanks @dermagraphink for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo. I will be posting more of this.”

Jackson, full name Prince Michael Jackson II, is the youngest of the Thriller singer’s three children, who also include Paris-Michael and Michael Joseph.

He has previously been dubbed as Blanket after his father, who died in 2009, famously held him out of a hotel window.