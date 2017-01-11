Is Michelle Keegan heading for Hollywood?

Michelle Keegan could land a starring role in the next Pirates Of The Caribbean film, according to reports.

The former Corrie star, 29, who’s forged a successful TV career since quitting the soap, is said to have held talks with producers of the next blockbuster movie, jetting out to LA at the end of last year.

Michelle Keegan (Ian West/PA)

A source is quoted as telling Now magazine: “Michelle flew back out to LA to meet with producers. They were discussing her starring in the new Pirates Of The Caribbean.

“They loved Michelle’s acting talent and her whole look. If the film goes ahead, she’ll be needed to film in LA for 2018.”

Starring Johnny Depp, the fifth movie in the franchise, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is out in May.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Michelle, who is married to former Towie star Mark Wright, played Tina McIntyre in Corrie.

She’s next set to appear in the ITV biopic Tina And Bobby and has posted snaps of herself in character on her Instagram page.

A week today!!! New @itv drama 'Tina and Bobby' 🎬🎥 #1weektogo A photo posted by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

A publicist for Michelle has been approached for comment.