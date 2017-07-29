Is Katy Perry getting space advice from Buzz Aldrin ahead of the VMAs?

Singer Katy Perry has revealed she is on a group text with astronaut Buzz Aldrin in preparation for her space-based show as host of MTV’s Video Music Awards.

The Road star, 32, said she had been taking the theme seriously by training in zero gravity and even eating “space” food.

Speaking ahead of the California event, Perry teased the Star newspaper, saying: “I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson.”

👩🏼‍🚀✨YOUR 2017 @MTV @VMA HOST AUG 27TH ✨✌🏼📸 by @david_lachapelle A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Perry has promised to bring a feminist edge to the awards next month, with plans to transform MTV’s famous Moon Man statuette.

She added: “Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your Moon Woman! Brace for impact, kids.”

As well as taking centre stage at the awards ceremony, Perry is nominated in five categories, including Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects.

It was good to see @TheRealStanLee again today. He said he's willing to go to #Mars and when we are ready to sign him up. #GYATM pic.twitter.com/wSK160j0y1 — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) July 28, 2017

One of the first men to walk on the moon – alongside Neil Armstrong on the Apollo 11 mission in 1969 – 87-year-old Aldrin is a keen social media user and recently joined actor George Clooney for an event promoting Omega watched in London’s Tate Modern museum.

Astrophysicist and writer Tyson, 56, is a Hayden Planetarium director at the Rose Centre for Earth and Space in New York.