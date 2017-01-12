Is James Sutton quitting Hollyoaks?

Hollyoaks favourite James Sutton could be leaving the soap.

According to The Sun, James, who plays John Paul McQueen, has been given a “dramatic exit” by the show’s bosses.

James has starred in Hollyoaks, with breaks in between, since 2006.

James Sutton (Ian West/PA)

Storylines have included his relationship with Craig Dean and his romance with Ste Hay.

An insider was quoted as saying the door will be left open for James to return.

“Producers have given him a huge, dramatic exit.

“It’s going to be the perfect way to see off almost a decade of John Paul on our screens,” the source said.

James also starred in Emmerdale, as Ryan Lamb from 2009 to 2011.