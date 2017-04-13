Is Harry Styles' Ever Since New York track about Taylor Swift?

Fans speculated that one track on Harry Styles’ debut solo album is about Taylor Swift.

The discussion was sparked by the Ever Since New York track on the One Direction star’s self-titled album.

One Direction singer Harry Styles tweeted the album's cover
The One Direction singer tweeted the album’s cover (Colombia Records/PA)

They said it bared a similarity to Welcome To New York by Taylor, who was linked to the boy band singer in 2012.

Their relationship was said to have taken place in New York City.

@jaureguimoonlit tweeted: “Ever since New York is about Taylor Swift don’t even argue.”

Some, however, pointed out the lyrics had not been revealed yet and called for the speculation to cease.
