Is EastEnders' Max turning Albert Square over to developers?

Oh, we’ve got a bad feeling about this – what has Max Branning got himself embroiled in?

The end of tonight’s EastEnders bus crash aftermath episode featured a cryptic chat between Max (Jake Wood) and a well-spoken stranger in the lofty viewing gallery of The Shard, and it sounded suspiciously like Max is hoping to flatten Walford and build all over it.

What is Max up to? (BBC)

Something about the hush-hush meeting led us to believe that it was not exactly a respectable job interview when the stranger started talking about the deprived area he’d grown up in and the development that had happened there since.

how can max go to the shard for some 007 villain type meeting loool #eastenders — capricious. 6️⃣ (@iqmDqnny) January 26, 2017

Then he said to Max: “From what I hear, you’re going great guns,” and then congratulated him on his lack of emotional ties to his “connections” in Walford.

@bbceastenders that guy is a property developer and wants the square flattened to build on or max is the new James Bond villain #eastenders — Matt Pamplin (@Mattci10) January 26, 2017

Chillingly, he asked about the pub, to which Max replied: “That’s next on my list.”

He added: “Let it burn for all I care.”

@bbceastenders This is EXACTLY why I said #EastEnders NEEDED Max to come back! Legend of a character! — Joshua Jones (@JoshuaJ07107661) January 26, 2017

I can't believe how good #eastenders was I have so many questions - WHO DIED? WHAT IS MAX DOING? WHY IS HE BLOWING UP THE PUB?



Y Y Y Y Y — Holly (@HFawcus) January 26, 2017

Oh, Max. Please don’t say this means you had something to do with the bus crashing into the market. Especially when as the meeting was taking place, Stacey was leaving him a voicemail thanking him for his help in saving Martin.

The ending of #EastEnders was mega confusing. Was Max behind the crash? The market closing? — Rachel Smith (@Rachesmith) January 26, 2017

So confused with tonight's @bbceastenders What else has Max done? Was he behind the crash? Why is the pub next? I can't deal...#eastenders — Maria McGrath (@mariamcg87) January 26, 2017

It looks like this is just the start of a world of trouble for Albert Square.