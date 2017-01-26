Is EastEnders' Max turning Albert Square over to developers?

Oh, we’ve got a bad feeling about this – what has Max Branning got himself embroiled in?

The end of tonight’s EastEnders bus crash aftermath episode featured a cryptic chat between Max (Jake Wood) and a well-spoken stranger in the lofty viewing gallery of The Shard, and it sounded suspiciously like Max is hoping to flatten Walford and build all over it.

What is Max up to? (BBC)

Something about the hush-hush meeting led us to believe that it was not exactly a respectable job interview when the stranger started talking about the deprived area he’d grown up in and the development that had happened there since.

Then he said to Max: “From what I hear, you’re going great guns,” and then congratulated him on his lack of emotional ties to his “connections” in Walford.

Chillingly, he asked about the pub, to which Max replied: “That’s next on my list.”

He added: “Let it burn for all I care.”

Oh, Max. Please don’t say this means you had something to do with the bus crashing into the market. Especially when as the meeting was taking place, Stacey was leaving him a voicemail thanking him for his help in saving Martin.

It looks like this is just the start of a world of trouble for Albert Square.
