Is Conor McGregor's baby on the way?!

It looks like Conor McGregor and partner Dee Devlin's baby could be on the way.

*screams*

McGregor posted a picture to Instagram hinting that the young warrior is en route to our fair, Conor McGregor-loving isle.

The star shared a picture of himself and Devlin, saying that they were at the hospital.

In another post, he said the baby is already a "true McGregor" by making everybody wait.

In the hoppo not there yet 👶🏼 A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 28, 2017 at 8:51am PDT