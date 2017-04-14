Is Carrie Fisher in the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

A new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been released, offering fans a first peek at the sci-fi franchise’s eighth episode.

The two-minute teaser begins with Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, apparently clambering over the mountain where she faced Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) at the end of the last instalment, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

It also appears to give a short glimpse from behind of the late actress Carrie Fisher, who filmed a reprise of her role as Princess Leia before her death last year.

Star Wars: #TheLastJedi. Arriving in your galaxy December 15. pic.twitter.com/txUht2OtO8 — Star Wars (@starwars) April 14, 2017

She died aged 60 in December after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

The film, which will open in cinemas on December 15, will also see Mark and Kylo Ren star Adam Driver return.

Its new trailer already promises more dramatic battle scenes as well as some stunning scenery shots and the famous original score.

The Disney production is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman.

Carried died last December (Ian West/PA)

Disney’s chief executive Bob Iger recently assured fans that further images of Fisher would not be digitally recreated for the film.

He told a University of Southern California conference: “Her performance, which we’re really pleased with, remains as it was.”