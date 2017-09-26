Irish woman who interviewed Prince Harry: He and Meghan 'definitely' look good together

by Greg Murphy

Irish woman Daráine Mulvihill had a rare privilege last night when she got to interview Prince Harry at the Invictus games in Toronto.

Daráine, who contracted meningitis at 16, lost both her legs and a number of fingers to the disease.

She had been covering the games for the BBC when she met the prince.

There has been much discussion about Harry's appearance at the games as it marked the first official event he has attended with his girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

In an interview with Ray D'Arcy on RTÉ Radio 1, Daráine spoke about the experience, and also about interviewing Harry last year.

"Both times he was just really, really lovely, there's no airs and graces about him at all, he's like any other guy you'd meet, he's really, really nice."

Daráine, like everyone else covering the games, wanted to ask Harry about his relationship, but they were not allowed.

"We had a camera in our studio trained on them because they were watching the tennis and everyone was just waiting for the money shot, either a kiss or hold hands, and they eventually held hands.

"They got that shot, but no, we weren't allowed to ask the question.

"We interviewed him last year, and he was lovely, but there was something extra about him this time out.

"He was much more relaxed. You could tell having her on his arm just really gave that extra sparkle."

Seated apart during the opening ceremony, Daráine also mentioned Meghan was surrounded by the Secret Service which was quite telling.

"They were saying that they wouldn't have given the Secret Service people to her...if there wasn't something planned, in terms of some kind of an egagement...so it sounds like, you never know, something might happen.

"They definitely look good together."

Daráine's story is also quite an interesting one, outside of meeting royalty.

Having contracted meningitis at the age of 16, an avid runner, she lost both of her legs, just below the knee.

"If they didn't do the amputation, I wouldn't have survived, and as soon as they removed my legs, I started to get better.

"So, even though most people would see an amputation as the worst diagnosis they could get, for me, it saved my life really, at the end of the day."

Listen to Daráine's full interview with Ray D'Arcy below.