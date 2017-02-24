Irish talent galore at the Oscar Wilde Awards in California

California was the place to be for the Irish last night as the Oscar Wilde Awards honoured the Irish and Irish-American's who have made contributions to cinema and the entertainment industry.

Honourees Martin Short, Caitriona Balfe, Ruth Negga, Zachary Quinto, and Glen Hansard with JJ Abrams attending the 12th Annual US-Ireland Alliance's Oscar Wilde Awards. Pic: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for US-Ireland Alliance

Ruth Negga was honoured on the night, just a few days before she heads to the Oscars, where she is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Loving.

At the event, she spoke about the moment she found out about her Oscar nomination.

Ruth Negga recalls the moment she found out she was nominated for an #Oscar and says she became "quite emotional" #OscarWildeAwards pic.twitter.com/wTw2TFTD0Q — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) February 24, 2017

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe was another celebrated Irish star on the night to be honoured for her role in the business.

•♔ #HQs ⋮ Honoree @caitrionambalfe attends the 12th Annual US-Ireland Aliiance's Oscar Wilde Awards event on February 23, 2017. 💐 pic.twitter.com/TRYrqmgrK3 — Best of Cait (@bestofcait) February 24, 2017

The event was hosted by JJ Abrams at his Bad Robot production company and his love for Ireland was clear.

Speaking about working in Ireland for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Abrams said: "It was an incredible experience. And I look forward to doing it again."

Singer Glen Hansard was also in attendance providing music and being honoured at the event.

The real @Glen_Hansard still going strong and in fine voice in #LA tonight @OscarWildeLA pic.twitter.com/dRUSqCOGFf — Irish Consulate W US (@IrelandSanFran) February 24, 2017

Zachary Quinto, who is half-Irish and another honouree, took the opportunity to talk about the need for celebrities to speak up and air their opinions.

Zachary Quinto says it's hugely important people in the entertainment industry are allowed to air their opinions #OscarWildeAwards pic.twitter.com/M2703gWx0e — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) February 24, 2017

Irish poet Stephen James Smith was also on show, to perform his poem My Ireland at the event.

If you haven't heard it, it's worth checking out below.

Other guests on the night included Martin Short, Amy Huberman, Diane Keaton, Sarah Paulson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon Hamm.