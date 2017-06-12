Irish heart throb Niall Horan is too busy for Tinder

By Ciara Phelan

Hard luck ladies, you won't be swiping right for Mullingar heart throb Niall Horan any time soon.

Niall posted on his Instagram this morning that he was the cover of Notion magazine.

Delighted to be on the cover of @notionmagazine for issue 76 . Very fun day A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

In the mag, Niall reveals living life on his own and on the road but said he has no time for Tinder,

although we doubt he has had any trouble with the ladies as he has previously been linked with Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding.

In the interview with Notion magazine he said "I've been so busy between studios. The album was long days, as we recording everything live. We're talking 11-12 hour days every day which is like work, studio, home, bed, eat, you know, I have no time for Tinder."

As a member of the biggest boy band of all time, Niall has sold 70 million records, had 14 singles in the top ten and earned six world records.

Having conquered the pop world together, the boys have gone their separate ways with all members including ex 1D star Zayn Malik launching solo careers but the Mullingar chap hinted at a reunion while speaking to Today FM's Fergal D'Arcy last week.

We have everything crossed that this will happen sooner rather than later.