Irish comedian Sean Hughes has died aged 51

Irish comedian Sean Hughes has passed away at the age of 51.

The Dublin native had liver cirrhosis and was rushed to the Whittington Hospital, London and suffered cardiac arrest

His sad death was confirmed today by his management company.

Hughes, who was a team captain on Never Mind the Buzzcocks on BBC Two, also had a role in Coronation Street in 2007.

Hughes's final tweet was shared on Sunday October 8, in which he said he was "in hospital".

Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. A brilliant comic and a lovely bloke. RIP. — JasonManford (@JasonManford) October 16, 2017

Terribly sad news about Sean Hughes. — Al Murray (@almurray) October 16, 2017

Sean Hughes. What a punch in the soul that is. — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) October 16, 2017

Hughes was best known for being a panellist on long-running BBC Two panel show Never Mind The Buzzcocks and for starring in his own sitcom Sean's Show in the early 1990s. He also appeared on TV programmes including Coronation Street and The Last Detective.