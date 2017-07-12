Irish Blind Date’s 'Graham' will be female

There’s a new ‘Our Graham’ on TV3’s classic matchmaking show Blind Date, and today comedian and actor Tara Flynn was announced as the voiceover for the new series.

‘Our Tara’ will join the show as Al Porter’s sidekick, recapping on the singletons and what they said as the narrator of the show. 'Our Graham' was the voiceover in the original series and was a huge part of the programme.

Speaking about joining the show, Tara said: “Myself and Al Porter are going to have so much fun on such an iconic show. I have very fond memories of my Saturday nights in front of the TV watching the legendary Cilla having a lorra lorra laughs!"

You may know Flynn from founding-member of comedy singing trio The Nualas.

Christmas and New Year, get yer skates on! It’s almost 2017… https://t.co/MesdM1gIfB pic.twitter.com/XyH49v3yK0 — The Nualas (@TheNualas) December 29, 2016

She has also performed as a stand-up comedian all over Ireland & Britain and at festivals including Edinburgh Fringe and Melbourne International Comedy Festival.