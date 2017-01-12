Irish band Picture This cover Ed Sheeran in while sitting in a traffic jam

Ever catch yourself doing unusual things while waiting in traffic?

Showing your best air guitar moves, giving yourself motivational speeches, doing impressions of your nearest and dearest or acting out scenes of your favourite movies?

No? Just us?

Well, we don’t feel as bad when Irish band Picture This tweeted this video of themselves covering Ed Sheeran’s lastest song, Castle on the Hill, while waiting at a red light.

Acoustic guitar in tow - as you do.

Haven't done a Traffic Jam in a while so we did one today. There's no guest just us singing a song that we love at the minute #TrafficJam pic.twitter.com/jrLGRZIQHD — Picture This (@BandPictureThis) January 11, 2017

We've a feeling this is going to start a major trend - careful driving folks!

Although the Sheraton Hotel in Athlone still holds the record for the most musicans in one car.