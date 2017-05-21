Irate Morrissey lays into non-stop talking 'judge Rude-y'

As dinner companions get, outspoken singer Morrissey and fiery US television personality Judge Judy make an unlikely pair.

So it is perhaps little surprise that the former Smiths front man wanted to "ram her face into her own spaghetti" during a recent meal with the Statesider, Judge Judy Sheindlin.

Asked to describe the "last row" he had, the Manchester-raised LA resident and staunch animal rights activist told the Mail on Sunday's Event magazine: "I once sat on the next table to Judge Judy, and for three solid hours she would not stop talking.

"The woman sitting with her contributed one or two 'umms', but Judge Rude-y could not shut up. "I was ready to ram her face into her own spaghetti."

Asked about the skill that everyone should have, the singer - who turns 58 on Monday - added: "The ability to listen. Judge Judy does not have this... which is why she's a judge."

It is not the first time that a member of the judiciary has felt the ire of the Bigmouth Strikes Again singer - particularly after a High Court ruling ordered Morrissey to hand over royalties to his former bandmate, drummer Mike Joyce.

His dislike also found its way into his song-writing - with solo track The More You Ignore Me The Closer I Get containing the lyrics: "Beware, I bear more grudges than lonely high court judges."

Donald Trump also came in for criticism during the interview. Asked when he last cried, Morrissey replied: "The election of Predicament Trump. He's a child impersonating an adult, isn't he?

"And I can't forgive him for the sugar-capped teeth and slippery smile of Kellyanne Conway."