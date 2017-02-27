Iranian director who boycotted Oscars over Donald Trump travel ban wins best foreign language film

The Salesman, directed by Iranian film-maker Asghar Farhadi, who is boycotting the ceremony because of Donald Trump’s travel ban, has won the foreign language film Oscar.

His award was collected by Anousheh Ansari, the first Iranian woman to go to space who read a statement on his behalf.

In the message, Asghar, whose film A Separation won the same prize in 2012, said it was a “great honour” to receive the prize for a second time.

Asghar Farhadi (Ian West/PA)

“I’m sorry I’m not with you tonight, my absence is out of respect for the people of my country and the other six nations who have been banned.”

He continued: “Dividing the world into the us and the enemy categories creates fear, justification for war.”

The statement said film-makers could turn their cameras to create empathy, saying it is “an empathy we need today more than ever.”