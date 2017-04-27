Introducing Mr Tea - the star of last night's Gogglebox Ireland

Remember Michael Tea Cosy? It was the brilliant tea cosy that resembled President Michael D Higgins that the country went mad for them.

The tea cosy was featured on Gogglebox Ireland, frequently on the coffee table of Angela and Eileen.

#GoggleboxIRL is that a Michael D Higgins teapot cosy/warmer I see!!?? pic.twitter.com/5JxKe4izVi — Teresa Quirke (@teresa_quirke) September 22, 2016

Well on last night's episode (the last in the series) Michael Tea was replaced.

Yup, that's Mr T. Or rather, Mr Tea. From The A-Team. Or should that be A-TEAm?

THERE IS A MR T TEA COZY STOOOOOPP #GoggleboxIRL pic.twitter.com/R5ozBhuyUk — Katelyn (@KatelynHoffart) April 26, 2017

Mr T Cosy, a fitting replacement for Micheal Tea Cosy #GoggleboxIRL #pitythetea #tv3 😂 — Jim Brady (@HiTechJim) April 26, 2017

As expected, the puns were plentiful.

Mr T tea cosy on #GoggleboxIRL - it is getting on no tray. — Darren Leathley (@DarrenLeathley) April 26, 2017

#GoggleboxIRL Michael T Higgins must be off representing us somewhere.

I pity the tea 😅😅 — Clownstrangler (@Clownstrangler) April 26, 2017

It may only be April, but we think they'd do nicely as a Christmas present next year.

The Mr T tea cosy - I AM WEAK!! #GoggleboxIRL — Sarah Bennett (@SarahBeeTKD) April 26, 2017

Well it would appear I need a Mr. T tea cosy or I will never be fulfilled. Thanks #GoggleboxIRL for helping me realise my life's purpose. — Deb (@Dewdropdeb) April 26, 2017

Now where do we get one?