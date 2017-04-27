Introducing Mr Tea - the star of last night's Gogglebox Ireland

Remember Michael Tea Cosy? It was the brilliant tea cosy that resembled President Michael D Higgins that the country went mad for them.

The tea cosy was featured on Gogglebox Ireland, frequently on the coffee table of Angela and Eileen.

Well on last night's episode (the last in the series) Michael Tea was replaced.

Yup, that's Mr T. Or rather, Mr Tea. From The A-Team. Or should that be A-TEAm?

As expected, the puns were plentiful.

It may only be April, but we think they'd do nicely as a Christmas present next year.

Now where do we get one?
By Steve Neville

