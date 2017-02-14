Interview with John Wick star Laurence Fishburne

John Wick Chapter 2, the follow-up to the 2014 high-octane action film starring Keanu Reeves, hits cinemas tonight as part of a special Valentine's Day limited preview.

To celebrate the return of the legendary hitman, Warner Bros has provided us with an exclusive interview with co-star Laurence Fishburne about his character, the mysterious Bowery King, and how he became involved with the sequel.

Fishburne was of course Reeves' co-star in the masterful Matrix trilogy, and it's great to see the two of them onscreen together again.

John Wick Chapter 2 opens on general release this Friday, February 17.