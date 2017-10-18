Injured Ed Sheeran calls himself ‘a cripple’ as he picks up Q Award

A crocked Ed Sheeran labelled himself a “cripple” as he made his first public appearance since fracturing his wrist.

The singer-songwriter was forced to postpone his Asia tour earlier this week after a cycling accident which also left him with a fractured elbow and broken rib.

Sporting a sling and a cast as he took to the stage to collect the best live act in the world prize at the Q Awards, Sheeran told the audience: “Thank you, I’m a bit of a cripple today,” before offering his gratitude to the magazine for the nod.

The winner of Q Best Act In The World Today for 2017 is @edsheeran! #QAwards @busterandpunch pic.twitter.com/vX5NzvHwNW — Q Magazine (@QMagazine) October 18, 2017

Earlier, the red-headed performer told reporters he did not want to let down fans after suffering the injury.

He said: “It’s not ideal, I can’t really do anything can I?”

Asked what his plans were for the live dates, he said: “It’s kind of up to my management and agent.

He added: “I’m a one man show…I don’t have a band it’s just me with a guitar and a loop pedal so there’s not going to be much I can do.”

“I’m not going to short-change fans as well… if you come to see a show it should be the show you paid to see.”

Ed Sheeran (Ian West/PA)

Sheeran laughed off suggestions he could get fellow stars to sign his cast at the awards, and said the pain he was in was similar to getting a tattoo.

He lost out to Liam Gallagher for the best track prize and also suffered defeat to Shape Of You remix collaborator Stormzy in the best solo artist category.

Skepta, Paloma Faith, Kasabian, George Ezra, Manic Street Preachers, Wiley and a host of other artists also attended the event at the Roundhouse in Camden, north London.