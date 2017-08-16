Indian technology firm regrets Game of Thrones episode leak

An India-based media technology company has said it regrets the recent leak of an episode of the popular HBO series Game Of Thrones by four current and former employees.

Prime Focus Technologies said the leak "was not a system hack, but an illegal breach of obligations".

Indian police have detained four suspects, but said the motive for leaking the episode, entitled The Spoils of War, is unclear.

The fourth episode in the fantasy television series' seventh season leaked three days before its planned August 6 transmission date and quickly circulated online.

Though not related to the hack of HBO computer systems just days earlier, the episode leak compounded problems for the network in trying to keep information from the show under wraps.