India Willoughby first star evicted from Celebrity Big Brother

Broadcaster India Willoughby has become the first star to be evicted from Celebrity Big Brother 2018.

The transgender newsreader was greeted by her mother Sandra as she left the celebrity-filled mansion after losing in a head-to-head eviction with reality TV star Jonny Mitchell.

She said she had “cocked it up” in terms of her tactics on the show in an interview with presenter Emma Willis.

How lovely to hear @IndiaWilloughby opening up about her friendship with Shane J @CourtneyAct #CBB 💕 pic.twitter.com/rcfLln80nE — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 12, 2018

A self-described Big Brother superfan, Willoughby said: “My tactics were all over the place and I think in terms of it being an intellectual show once you’re frozen out it’s really difficult to get back into the conversation.

“I had so much more to offer but that’s the way the cookie crumbles.”

“I didn’t do myself justice if i am absolutely honest and that is my one regret. I love the experience … but did I give my best show? No,” she added as she lamented the lack of understanding around transgender issues.

“It’s the confusion thing that really irritates me and I still feel like that shouldn’t be around,” she said.

India Willoughby is evicted from Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA)

Asked who she backed to win the competition, Willoughby called for RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shane J to take the CBB crown.

On her relationship with the US star she said: “Shane J has been terrific… a lot of respect and we will stay friends after this show.”

As she was greeted with applause after exiting, Willoughby looked surprised and said: “I expected a hail of bullets, thanks heavens that wasn’t the case.”

Sandra labelled the 51-year-old as “my winner” and said she thought her daughter had not done herself justice.

:: CBB returns on Saturday at 10.30pm.