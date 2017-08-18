In pictures: The life and times of Bruce Forsyth

With a career that began in 1939 at the age of 14, Bruce Forsyth was a constant presence on British TV screens over the years.

As the nation mourns a much-loved entertainer, we take a look back at some of his most colourful moments.

Pushing the button to start Ernie, the Premium Bonds electronic selection device in 1957 (PA)

Metting the Queen in 1958 (PA)

And being knighted in 2011 (Lewis Whyld/PA)

With Ronnie Corbett (PA)

Frankie Howard puts his fingers on two of the most famous chins on television, Bruce Forsyth and Jimmy Hill (PA)

With Cilla Black and Lionel Blair in 1969 (PA)

In 1978 he came face to face with his wax model at Madame Tussauds (PA)

At the Hipppodrome Casino where he unveiled 2 memorial plaques (PA)

In 2013 Bruce made it on to the bill at Glastonbury (PA)

With Strictly co-host Tess Daly (PA)

Tributes paid by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly during the 2012 NTA Awards (PA)

With wife Wilnelia and Tess Daly as he wins a Special Recognition award, at the 2011 National Television Awards (PA)