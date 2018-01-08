In pics: Stars don black at Golden Globes in solidarity with harassment victims

A man had a narrow escape while driving home on Dublin’s ...
The Azamara Pursuit will be berthed at Harland ...
Irish journalist Samantha Barry has been ...
A judge said that a pregnant woman’s ...
Ryanair has announced changes to its baggage system which will ...
Ireland West Airport, commonly known as Knock ...
Business leaders say Ireland has made an ...
In the minds of many, the Brexit negotiations ...
Two men have died in a light aircraft crash in a field near Overbury in Worcestershire. ...
A couple who met on a lonely hearts website ...
A 17-year-old boy has admitted carrying out ...
Egypt will hold a presidential election from ...
Keelin Shanley and Caitríona Perry will take their co-anchor ...
The indie rockers are marking the creation of a permanent Scottish base by the charity ...
Saoirse Ronan is Ireland’s golden girl after her Golden ...
Gwyneth and Brad have been linked for more than three years.
The Man Booker Prize for Fiction opened its doors after controversy ...
Some fellow greyhound owners have been sharing ...
Alton Towers claims Wicker Man is the UK’s ...
“Almost proud of you son.”
The Irish Women's rugby team have appointed former Ireland prop Mike Ross as scrum ...
An investigation into allegations made against Newcastle under-23s ...
All-Ireland ladies senior football champions Dublin will play ...
The American’s wife promised him a pet if he netted a hat-trick ...
Hollywood’s harassment scandal has dominated the Golden Globes ceremony, with nominees and presenters dressed in black to stand in solidarity with victims of sexual violence.
Geena Davis, left, and Susan Sarandon (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
Helen Mirren (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Sarah Jessica Parker and Hugh Grant (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
Natalie Portman and Ron Howard (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
Kerry Washington, left, Debra Messing, centre, and Eva Longoria (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Seth Rogen (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
Salma Hayek Pinault (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
Barbra Streisand (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
Saoirse Ronan (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Lena Waithe, left, and Tracee Ellis Ross (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Kirk Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
Greta Gerwig and Timothee Chalamet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The cast and crew of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
From left, Susan Sarandon, Rosa Clemente, Marai Larasi, and Emma Watson (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Alexander Skarsgard (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
From left, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Allison Janney (Matt Sayles/Invision for Lindt Chocolate/AP)
Kate Beckinsale (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Gary Oldman (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Oprah Winfrey (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Ewan McGregor (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
