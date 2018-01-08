In pics: Stars don black at Golden Globes in solidarity with harassment victims

Hollywood’s harassment scandal has dominated the Golden Globes ceremony, with nominees and presenters dressed in black to stand in solidarity with victims of sexual violence.

Geena Davis, left, and Susan Sarandon (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Helen Mirren (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Sarah Jessica Parker and Hugh Grant (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Natalie Portman and Ron Howard (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Kerry Washington, left, Debra Messing, centre, and Eva Longoria (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Seth Rogen (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Salma Hayek Pinault (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Barbra Streisand (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Saoirse Ronan (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Lena Waithe, left, and Tracee Ellis Ross (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Kirk Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Greta Gerwig and Timothee Chalamet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The cast and crew of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

From left, Susan Sarandon, Rosa Clemente, Marai Larasi, and Emma Watson (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Alexander Skarsgard (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

From left, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Allison Janney (Matt Sayles/Invision for Lindt Chocolate/AP)

Kate Beckinsale (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Gary Oldman (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Oprah Winfrey (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)