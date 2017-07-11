Imelda May announces additional Irish dates

Imelda May has announced two new dates for her October tour.

The dubliner will now also play the University Concert Hall Limerick, Tuesday 24 and INEC Killarney, Saturday 28.

In April, the dubliner dropped her new album LIFE. LOVE. FLESH. BLOOD followed by three sold out dates at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre.

Imelda also recently posted this incredible live video for album track ‘When It’s My Time’.

Speaking about the track she said, “I love those old story songs where you’re taken on a journey from beginning to end.

“Songs you’re riveted with. Like when you’re in the car and you sit in the driveway, because you can’t turn the radio off, you have to listen to the end of the story. I thought, ‘I’d like to write one of them’.

The lyrics are about her family, her daughter and her life growing up in Dublin.

Tickets go on sale this Friday July 14 at 9am from Ticketmaster and usual outlets.