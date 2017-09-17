Imelda May and Air Corps to put on show for today's All-Ireland

If you were one of the lucky ones to bag yourself an All-Ireland ticket well you're in for another treat.

Imelda May is set to preform at the half time break of today's match between Dublin and Mayo.

And that's not all, the Air Corps will conduct a fly past towards the end of the national anthem to a sold out Croke Park.

May recently performed the National Anthem before Conor McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather in Vegas and her performance went down a treat with Irish fans across the pond.

For the minor game, musical act Blás will perform at half time.

Sounds like a very exciting day ahead!